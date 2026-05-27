LightOn signs three-year contract with Infocom'94 to deploy sovereign AI

The French specialist in secure AI for sensitive data has announced a three-year agreement with Infocom'94, a joint association and public digital operator in the Île-de-France region. The organization pools IT management for 26 local authorities representing nearly 463,000 residents.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/27/2026 at 11:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This partnership will enable Infocom'94 to integrate LightOn's artificial intelligence solutions into the digital services of its member municipalities, with a clear priority: ensuring the sovereignty and confidentiality of citizen data.



Following a market study and competitive evaluation, Infocom'94 selected LightOn for the performance of its solutions, as well as its ability to meet the sovereignty requirements imposed on public sector entities.



'We chose LightOn because they were the reliable, responsive, and attentive team we wanted to build with over the long term', explained Vincent Kerbiquet, Director of Infocom'94. 'The public citizen data we host must not leave the designated perimeter. LightOn was structurally the best positioned to meet this constraint.'