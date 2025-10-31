Linde reported adjusted net income of $1.987bn for Q3 2025, up 5% year-on-year. Adjusted EPS reached a record $4.21, up 7% y-o-y.
Revenue was $8.615bn, up 3%, supported by a 2% price effect and 1% acquisitions, with volumes remaining stable. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.377bn, up 4%, representing 39.2% of sales compared to 38.9% a year earlier.
"Despite stagnant industrial activity, Linde's teams delivered solid results, with cash flow up 8% and record EPS, while maintaining margins and return on capital among the best in the industry," said CEO Sanjiv Lamba.
The company reports that it returned $1.685bn to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks during the past quarter.
For Q4, Linde anticipates adjusted EPS of between $4.10 and $4.20, up 3% to 6% year-on-year. For FY 2025, the company is now targeting adjusted EPS of between $16.35 and $16.45, representing expected growth of 5% to 6%, a guidance confirmed from the previous quarter.
Fabrice Farigoule, who covers the stock at AlphaValue, considers the results to be "correct" but also "unremarkable." "It's nothing to wake the markets up in the middle of the night," he adds.
Following this announcement, the stock was down about 2% in pre-market trading in New York, as noon approaches in Europe.
Linde plc is one of the world's leading engineering and industrial gas production groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- production and sale of industrial gases (89.5%). Net sales break down by market between chemicals and energy (22%), manufacturing (22%), healthcare (17%), metals and mining (14%), food and beverage (9%), electronics (9%) and other (7%);
- surface engineering services (6.6%);
- other (3.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (4.6%), the United States (32.2%), Germany (8.6%), China (7.8%), Australia (4%), Brazil (4%) and other (38.8%).
