Linde says it has signed six new power purchase agreements (PPAs) for renewable electricity across the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions, aiming to increase the supply of low-carbon energy for its operations.
Low-carbon electricity currently accounts for about 50% of the industrial gases group's global electricity consumption, and it has increased its renewable energy purchases by a factor of 2.7 versus 2021, rising from 2.8 TWh to 7.6 TWh in 2025.
Under the new agreements, Linde will buy renewable energy for its operations in Spain, Greece, South Africa and India. Taken together, the PPAs will provide about 0.63 TWh per year of renewable power generated by new wind and solar facilities.
'By continuing to actively secure new sources of renewable energy, we are accelerating progress toward our goal of cutting absolute emissions by 35% by 2035, and we are supporting our customers in reducing their own emissions,' said Erin Catapano, Linde's vice president of sustainability.
In 2025, Linde helped its customers avoid 98 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, more than double the greenhouse gas emissions generated by Linde's global operations, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in industrial decarbonization.
Linde plc is one of the world's leading engineering and industrial gas production groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- production and sale of industrial gases (89.2%). Net sales break down by market between chemicals and energy (22%), manufacturing (22%), healthcare (17%), metals and mining (13%), food and beverage (9%), electronics (9%) and other (8%);
- surface engineering services (7%);
- other (3.8%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (4.7%), the United States (34.8%), Germany (7.6%), China (8%), Australia (4.1%), Mexico (4.1%), Brazil (3.8%) and other (32.9%).
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