Lindt reassures on pricing, less so on volumes, the stock slides

Lindt & Sprüngli said Tuesday that organic growth came in below expectations for the first half of 2026, as price increases by the Swiss chocolatier failed to offset a sharp drop in sales volumes.

The group, based in Kilchberg south of Zurich, said it generated sales of 2.33bn Swiss francs (€2.52bn) in the first six months of the year, while financial analysts on average had been expecting 2.35bn.



Organic revenue rose 4.3%, below the 4.8% target set by the consensus.



While its prices increased 11.8% over the period, that momentum was offset by a 7.5% decline in volumes sold, a drop attributed to geopolitical spillovers weighing on consumer sentiment and tourist flows, particularly in Europe.



Operating profit (EBIT) increased to 260.2m Swiss francs, representing an operating margin of 11.2%, versus 259.5m, or 11%, a year earlier.



By comparison, financial analysts on average had forecast 247.7m.



Guidance maintained, but doubts persist



Lindt & Sprüngli again confirmed its full-year 2026 target of 4% to 6% sales growth at constant scope, along with a 0.2 to 0.4 percentage-point improvement in its operating margin.



While the first half typically contributes little to the group's annual results, as it generates most of its sales during the year-end holiday season, analysts were worried about the decline in volumes and said any stock rebound hinged on a recovery in volumes.



"In our recent discussions with investors, the central question was the group's ability to hit its annual targets in a likely second-half slowdown, against a backdrop of fading price effects," Bernstein's teams said.



"In our view, today's release is likely to rekindle those concerns," the research firm said.



In its statement, Lindt said it has already made targeted price adjustments in certain markets and stepped up its marketing initiatives for the second half.



At around 11:15 a.m., the ordinary share was down 1.7% at 95,900 Swiss francs, while the participation certificate fell 1.8% to 9,420 francs.



Both securities are down about 17% since the start of the year.