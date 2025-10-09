Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG is a Switzerland-based and globally active holding company developing, producing and selling chocolate products. The Companyâs products are sold under the brand names Lindt, Ghirardelli, Caffarel, Hofbauer and Kufferle. The Company has six production sites in Europe and two in the United States. The Company sells its products mainly in countries within Europe and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries. In September 2014, it announced the placement of 1 billion Swiss francs worth of bonds issues to finance Russell Stover Candies takeover. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli (Schweiz) AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli GmbH, Lindt & Sprngli SAS, Lindt & Sprngli (UK) Ltd, Lindt & Sprngli (Poland) Sp. z o.o., L&S (Brazil) Holding Ltd and Lindt & Sprngli (Asia-Pacific) Ltd., among others.