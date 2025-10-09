Bank of America has upgraded Lindt & Sprüngli shares to 'buy', with a target price of 144,000 Swiss francs (representing 18% upside potential), adding the stock to its list of top 'Europe 1' ideas.
According to the broker, the chocolate maker's stock "ticks all the boxes," with a solid configuration for H2 2025, a 2026 algorithm aided by prices, and cocoa deflation offering potential for margin improvement in 2027-28.
Lindt shares have lost 10% since its last interim publication, with the stock trading at a 2026 P/E of 36x (compared with a medium-term average of 39x), despite better visibility on price elasticity, BofA adds.
Lindt & Sprüngli: BofA upgrades stock
Published on 10/09/2025 at 05:31 am EDT
