Link Real Estate Investment Trust looks like a company caught between yesterday's leasing pain and tomorrow's recovery hopes, with investors still waiting for the second part of that story to show up in earnings.

Published on 07/07/2026 at 02:47 am EDT - Modified on 07/07/2026 at 04:10 am EDT

Hong Kong's shoppers are back, and they are indeed spending.

According to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department, retail sales rose 12.1% y/y in Q1 26. In addition, visitor arrivals rose 17% y/y to 14.3 million in the same quarter, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The underlying economy reinforces the picture: Hong Kong's GDP expanded 5.9% y/y in Q1 26, its biggest quarterly print in five years, with the government maintaining a full-year growth forecast of 2.5%–3.5%.

For Link REIT, these improving economic signals matter because its malls and car parks sit right in the path of any recovery in consumer spending. The question is whether better footfall and spending can arrive fast enough to offset the pressure from lower rents.

Link REIT is Asia's largest REIT by assets, with a HKD 216bn (USD 27.54bn) portfolio spanning 155 assets across five markets. Its core is Hong Kong, where 140 assets worth HKD 195bn are split across three segments: retail malls (50.9% of portfolio value), car parks and related businesses and office properties.

Lease pain persists

Link REIT spent FY 26 fighting a problem that many Hong Kong landlords are facing: rents are still declining while costs refuse to budge in line. Revenue fell 2% y/y to HKD 13.9bn from HKD 14.2bn and net property income dropped 3.7% y/y to HKD 10.2bn, down from HKD 10.6bn, as negative rental reversions in Hong Kong and mainland China weighed on earnings.

The pressure was most visible in retail, where Hong Kong rental reversions reached negative 8.2%, while those in mainland China fell an even steeper 14.3%, a reminder that occupancy alone does not pay the bills when leases are being renewed at lower rates.

The total distributable amount declined by 6.4% y/y to HKD 6.6bn from HKD 7bn, bringing down the distribution per unit to HKD 2.536 (from HKD 2.723).

Yield over returns

Link REIT's shares look stuck between a generous income stream and a business that is still waiting for rental conditions to improve. The stock has fallen 12.5% over the past year to HKD 37.2, leaving it well below its 52-week high of HKD 45.1. This performance makes sense when you look at the business.

However, the income case remains central to the story. The stock's dividend yield was 7% in FY 26; analysts expect that figure to remain at about 7% through FY 29. This points to a business that is focused on preserving distributions rather than delivering significant growth.

Analysts are far more constructive than the share price suggests. Their average target price of HKD 45.2 implies 21.3% upside potential, with 14 out of the 15 analysts who monitor the stock having buy ratings on it. Optimism is understandable, although the more difficult question is whether Hong Kong and mainland China retail rents will recover quickly enough to justify that confidence.

Caution ahead

Link REIT still has the ingredients that investors usually like, i.e. a large portfolio, reliable income streams, and a balance sheet that can take a few punches if it has to. The bigger challenge is proving that improving consumer spending could eventually result in better rents and stronger earnings. Until that happens, the main risks remain stubborn rental pressure, softer property values and the possibility that tenant demand actually improves more slowly than expected.