Lisi gets off to a flying start, Berenberg upbeat on the outlook
Lisi shares posted the biggest gain in the SBF 120 index on Monday morning on the Paris stock exchange, following an initiation by Berenberg, which is confident in the long-term outlook for the specialist manufacturer of components for the aerospace, automotive and medical sectors.
Around 9:30 a.m., the stock was up 5.2% at €71 on already heavy volumes. The shares were trading at their highest level since the company's 1999 market debut.
In a note titled "Buckle up" published this morning, the financial intermediary says the 250-year-old industrial group is a well-established player in the sector with an attractive investment story, given its positioning in its businesses, first automotive but above all aerospace.
"While the current geopolitical backdrop is a risk factor in the near term, Lisi's long-term prospects remain fundamentally solid," the analysts write.
Berenberg is initiating coverage of the stock with a buy rating and a target price of €81.
While the group, based in the Territoire de Belfort, has limited visibility in automotive, it currently benefits from a solid order book, is gaining market share and is ramping up capacity in the aerospace segment, which enabled it to beat market forecasts in 2025 and in its first quarter.
After delivering double-digit revenue growth in the first three months of the year, the company should even be able to pick up the pace over the rest of the financial year, according to the analysts.
LISI S.A. is a world leader in designing and manufacturing multifunctional assembly components and fasteners. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- aeronautics (68.1%; No. 2 worldwide): structural fasteners, installation tools, motor mounts, etc.
- automotive (31.9%): motor mounts, wheel nuts and bolts, safety fasteners, torsion bars, brake connectors, panel fasteners, etc.;
At the end of 2025, LISI S.A. had 38 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (33.8%), Germany (10.1%), the United Kingdom (5%), Europe (12.7%), North America (28.6%), China (3.8%) and other (6%).
In October 2025, the group sold the LISI MEDICAL division.
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