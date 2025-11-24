Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Littelfuse has evolved from a fuse manufacturer into a diversified industrial technology leader. The group has 16,000+ employees, footprint in more than 20 countries, and 100,000+ end-customers applications - from electric vehicles to renewable energy grids, data centers, and factory automation systems. Let's take a closer look.

Littelfuse operates within three areas: electronics, transportation, and industrial.

In electronics, it serves data centers, renewable systems, and power conversion markets through advanced fuses, transient-voltage suppressors, varistors, and semiconductors such as MOSFETs and silicon-carbide diodes. During Q3 2025, electronics revenue rose sharply to 357 million dollars, up 18% YoY and 12% organically, supported by sustained demand in passive protection products and semiconductors, as well as a +4% contribution from the Dortmund acquisition while the segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin reached 24%. This segment is well positioned to benefit from the growing electrification of devices, renewable power installations, and high-speed data expansion tied to AI workloads.

In transportation, Littefuse provides circuit protection, sensing, and control technologies to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, serving both conventional and electric vehicles. The segment’s performance in Q3 2025 was stable, with revenue of $171 million, flat YoY but down 2% organically due to softness in commercial vehicle demand. Passenger car volumes remained steady, supported by resilient demand for electric and hybrid vehicle components. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 16.8% compared with 19.0% in the prior year, pressured by lower volumes. Despite these short-term headwinds, the business remains strategically aligned with the long-term electrification of global transport, where the increasing adoption of EVs continues to expand Littelfuse’s content per vehicle through high-voltage fuses, relays, and battery protection systems.

The industrial segment focuses on protective relays, sensors, and contactors for applications in renewable energy, HVAC, and factory automation. In Q3 2025, industrial sales reached $96 million, up 4% from the previous year, supported by strong demand in energy storage, renewable projects, and data centers. However, lower activity in residential HVAC and construction markets constrained overall growth. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.7%, compared to 23.8% in the prior year, as an unfavorable mix and higher variable compensation offset volume gains. YTD organic growth of 12% demonstrates the segment’s solid exposure to long-term industrial electrification trends thanks to acquisitions such as Western Automation and Basler Electric.

The recent $350 million acquisition of Basler Electric strengthens Littelfuse’s position in high-power industrial control. Basler’s expertise in grid infrastructure, power generation, and data centers expands Littelfuse’s reach into fast-growing energy markets.

The group faces competition from major players such as Eaton, TE Connectivity,Sensata, and Amphenol, all dealing with cost pressures and supply-chain shifts. The groups seems to stand out by combining circuit protection and power control under one roof, allowing it to deliver more specialized, high-value solutions across its industrial and automotive markets.

In Q3 2025, Littelfuse delivered solid results despite mixed demand across its end markets. Revenue rose 10% YoY to $625 million, driven by 6.5% organic growth and strong performance in electronics, while GAAP earnings per share increased 19% to $2.77. Adjusted EBITDA grew 9% to $134 million, representing a 21.5% margin, only slightly lower than last year despite higher compensation costs. FCF reached $131 million (+102% from 2024), supported by robust working capital management and strong cash conversion. The balance sheet remained healthy with a 0.9x leverage ratio, while management raised Q4 revenue between $570 and $590 million and adjusted EPS of $2.40 to $2.60.

In 2024, Littelfuse generated $2.19B in revenue, down 7.3% from 2023 due to softer demand in electronics and Asia-Pacific markets. Despite the decline, the company maintained solid profitability with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 22% and cash conversion above 120%. ROA reached 7.5% and ROE 12.3%, while capital expenditures accounted for 3.5% of sales. The balance sheet remained healthy with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35x and a flexible manufacturing base spread across the U.S. (37%), China (23%), Europe (21%), and the rest of the world (19%). Roughly 60% of U.S. sales are sourced from Mexico - about 90% tariff-exempt - offering a key cost advantage, while maintaining an asset-light model with CapEx at 3.5% of sales and a strong tariff mitigation strategy.

Looking ahead, Littelfuse is expected to return to growth starting in 2025, with revenue projected to reach about $2.35 billion and expand further to roughly $2.6 billion by 2027. Net margin is forecast to rise from 5.2% in 2024 to over 12% by 2027, supported by improving demand in electronics and industrial markets as well as the contribution from Basler Electric. Operating margin should increase from 10% in 2025 to nearly 20% by 2027, reflecting higher volumes and disciplined cost control. ROE is projected to climb from 8.7% in 2024 to around 12% by 2027, while free cash flow remains strong with conversion consistently above 100%.

At a forward P/E of about 19x - below its 10-year average of 32.9x - and steady dividend growth expected to reach $3.47 per share by 2027.

Littelfuse remains exposed to cyclical risks tied to electronics and industrial spending, which could weigh on revenue during downturns. The integration of Basler Electric adds execution risk, while rising costs for copper, silicon, and labor, along with currency swings—given its 63% international exposure—could pressure margins. Still, the company’s strong track record integrating past acquisitions like Carling, C&K, and Western Automation should help it manage these challenges effectively.

Littelfuse remains a strong, well-diversified player in industrial technology, supported by its leading role in electrification, energy efficiency, and automation. Following a softer 2024, growth is expected to pick up through 2026 and 2027, driven by recovering demand in electronics and industrial markets and the added contribution from Basler Electric. Littelfuse is well positioned to sustain steady long-term growth while remaining attractively valued relative to its historical averages.