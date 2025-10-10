UBS believes that the "acquisition of the Schroders Personal Wealth joint venture makes sense." Even so, the analyst confirms his neutral recommendation on the stock with a target price of 80 pence.
"Lloyds has confirmed the acquisition of the Schroders Personal Wealth joint venture, as reported by the Financial Times on October 2," UBS says.
"We believe this should enable the plans to be finalized," it adds.
Lloyds: UBS still neutral after acquisition of Schroders Personal Wealth
Published on 10/10/2025 at 05:06 am EDT
Share
UBS believes that the "acquisition of the Schroders Personal Wealth joint venture makes sense." Even so, the analyst confirms his neutral recommendation on the stock with a target price of 80 pence.
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Share