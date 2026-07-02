LNA Santé in the green after acquisitions

LNA Santé is standing out on the Paris stock market (+2.27%, at €36) after announcing the takeover of five nursing homes. The news was welcomed by several analysts, including Oddo BHF and Kepler Cheuvreux.

For LNA Santé, the deal represents 539 beds spread across the Rhône, the Loire and the Bouches-du-Rhône. At the same time, the group acquired an operating license from the Clariane group for 77 beds at the Claude Debussy nursing home, closed since November 2023.



Oddo BHF notes that this is one of the largest acquisitions since Clinique Développement in 2020 and will allow the portfolio to expand by 5%. The analysts add that this bolt-on deal underscores the distinctiveness, financial discipline and resilience of LNA Santé's model. They also say these facilities are expected to be restructured or rebuilt to the company's standards, a process that should take several years. In short, it is a positive signal even if the impact will only be visible over the medium term. The rating is neutral, with the price target raised from €28 to €36.



Kepler Cheuvreux, for its part, notes that the transaction relates exclusively to the purchase of the business assets. Management will apply its usual integration playbook: operational turnaround, refurbishment and a rise in occupancy over the next two to three years.

According to the analysts, these acquisitions should generate about €25m in annual revenue, representing 7% to 8% of LNA Santé's nursing home revenue in France, and about 3% of the group's revenue. The deal is expected to be slightly dilutive to operating margins initially, but profitability will gradually improve as the group rolls out its operating model. The recommendation is buy, with a price target of €42.