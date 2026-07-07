LNA Sante has announced the sale of the real estate complex housing its East Francilien home hospitalization facility to Euryale, on behalf of the SCPI (Societe Civile de Placement Immobilier) Pierval Sante, as part of a sale-and-leaseback transaction with a long-term, firm lease. The deal supports the rollout of its home hospitalization activity in Seine-et-Marne, while also launching a long-term partnership between the two groups.
Delivered in 2025 in Coulommiers, the site coordinates the daily care provided by 90 healthcare professionals and serves the entire department. For LNA Sante, the transaction fits with its strategy of outsourcing real estate assets to focus resources on its care business and growth.
The group notes that the home hospitalization market has been growing by 9% a year for nearly 20 years, driven by an aging population and the expansion of alternatives to traditional hospital care.
LNA Santé specializes in operating and managing full-care facilities for dependent elderly persons. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of medico-social and healthcare homes (96.3%): managed, at the end of 2025, 87 facilities (10,115 beds) broken down into nursing homes for the elderly (47; 4,795 beds), medical and rehabilitation clinics (18; 2,949 places), home hospitalization facilities (11; 1,210 places), surgical facilities (4; 159 beds), rest homes (4 in Belgium; 538 beds), psychiatric clinics (2; 339 beds) and rehabilitation facilities (2 in Poland; 125 beds);
- real estate development (3.6%).
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