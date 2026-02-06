LNA Santé Slightly Surpasses Its Annual Growth Target

LNA Santé reports that it closed its 2025 fiscal year "with a solid performance," achieving operating revenue of 878.5 million EUR, reflecting a 10.6% increase as reported and an adjusted organic growth of 7.6%, exceeding its revised guidance (+7%).

"As anticipated, this performance is driven by the momentum in the healthcare sector and the sustained high level of activity in the medico-social segment," explains the dependency care group, while also highlighting a demanding environment.



Regarding its real estate operations, LNA Santé reports a total volume of property disposals multiplied by 3.8 to 47.8 million EUR, including real estate revenue of 34.2 million EUR, up 170%, and leaseback disposals totaling 13.6 million EUR.



For 2026, LNA Santé has set an annual operating revenue target of 925 million EUR, excluding acquisitions, which represents expected organic growth of 5% for the year. The group also reaffirms its ambitions for the Grandir Ensemble project, aiming for 1 billion EUR in revenue and 12,000 beds by 2027.