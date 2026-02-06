LNA Santé Slightly Surpasses Its Annual Growth Target
LNA Santé reports that it closed its 2025 fiscal year "with a solid performance," achieving operating revenue of 878.5 million EUR, reflecting a 10.6% increase as reported and an adjusted organic growth of 7.6%, exceeding its revised guidance (+7%).
"As anticipated, this performance is driven by the momentum in the healthcare sector and the sustained high level of activity in the medico-social segment," explains the dependency care group, while also highlighting a demanding environment.
Regarding its real estate operations, LNA Santé reports a total volume of property disposals multiplied by 3.8 to 47.8 million EUR, including real estate revenue of 34.2 million EUR, up 170%, and leaseback disposals totaling 13.6 million EUR.
For 2026, LNA Santé has set an annual operating revenue target of 925 million EUR, excluding acquisitions, which represents expected organic growth of 5% for the year. The group also reaffirms its ambitions for the Grandir Ensemble project, aiming for 1 billion EUR in revenue and 12,000 beds by 2027.
LNA Santé specializes in operating and managing full-care facilities for dependent elderly persons. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of medico-social and healthcare homes (98.4%): managed, at the end of 2024, 86 facilities (9,615 beds) broken down into nursing homes for the elderly (45; 4,667 beds), medical and rehabilitation clinics (18; 2,874 places), home hospitalization facilities (11; 910 places), surgical facilities (4; 159 beds), rest homes (4 in Belgium; 541 beds), psychiatric clinics (2; 339 beds) and rehabilitation facilities (2 in Poland; 125 beds);
- real estate development (1.6%).
