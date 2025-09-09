Lockheed Martin, through its subsidiary Skunk Works, and BAE Systems, through FalconWorks, announce a strategic partnership to develop a new range of autonomous unmanned aerial systems.
The project aims for a modular, rapidly deployable, and low-cost design with multiple launch modes (air, land, sea, or from a logistics aircraft). The first version will target electronic warfare and attack, complementing piloted combat aircraft.
OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of Skunk Works, refers to "disruptive capabilities," while Dave Holmes, general manager of FalconWorks, emphasizes the goal of responding quickly to current operational needs.
Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems partner in autonomous aerial systems
Published on 09/09/2025
