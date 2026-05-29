The analyst maintains a "Market Perform" rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of $614.

According to Bernstein, the group's primary constraint is not demand but operational execution, with a focus on improving production rates for the PAC-3, THAAD, and F-35 programs, as well as the ramp-up of new contracts.



The note highlights that the outlook remains favorable regardless of the US budget scenario, thanks to a robust backlog and anticipated investments that allow for accelerated production once budgets are finalized.



According to the report, demand for missiles remains sustained, while the F-35 is expected to benefit from growth in sustainment activities and the ramp-up of TR-3 and Block 4 upgrades. Bernstein also estimates that 2026 free cash flow could reach the upper end of the group's target range.