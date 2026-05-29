According to Bernstein, the group's primary constraint is not demand but operational execution, with a focus on improving production rates for the PAC-3, THAAD, and F-35 programs, as well as the ramp-up of new contracts.
The note highlights that the outlook remains favorable regardless of the US budget scenario, thanks to a robust backlog and anticipated investments that allow for accelerated production once budgets are finalized.
According to the report, demand for missiles remains sustained, while the F-35 is expected to benefit from growth in sustainment activities and the ramp-up of TR-3 and Block 4 upgrades. Bernstein also estimates that 2026 free cash flow could reach the upper end of the group's target range.
Lockheed Martin Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aeronautic, submarine, and aerospace systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of aeronautic systems (40.3%): military and civilian aircraft, primarily for government organizations;
- sale of helicopters, mission and electronic systems (23.1%): military and commercial helicopters, ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radars, sensors, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, training systems, cyber solutions, command, control and communication systems, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, simulation and training systems, etc.;
- sale of air defense and fire control systems (19.3%): air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles, precision strike weapons systems, fire control systems, etc. The group also offers support services for mission operations, preparation, technical support, integration services, etc.;
- sales of aerospace systems (17.3%): satellite systems, missile systems and space transport systems.
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (83.4%) and services (16.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (71.6%), Europe (11.7%), Asia/Pacific (10.4%), the Middle East (3.8%) and other (2.5%).
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