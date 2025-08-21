Lockheed Martin has announced that it has received a $720m contract from the US Department of Defense for the production and delivery of Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGMs) and Hellfire missiles.



This fourth and final award under a multi-year agreement "will provide essential supply and production support to the US Army and Navy, as well as international customers," it says.



Under the contract, Lockheed Martin will deliver missiles to meet urgent operational needs. It includes key foreign military sales, including 160 JAGMs for the UK.



It also includes Hellfire orders for Poland, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Italy. In addition, the contract award includes a new international customer for Hellfire, namely Canada.