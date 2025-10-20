The German Ministry of Defense has announced its intention to purchase an additional 15 F-35 aircraft from manufacturer Lockheed Martin. Valued at around €2.5bn ($2.9bn), this acquisition would be in addition to the 35 aircraft already ordered to replace the aging Tornado fleet.

The F-35s will be used to carry American nuclear bombs stationed in Germany.

This new order, made possible by an increase in the defense budget, could however reignite tensions with France over the joint SCAF (Future Air Combat System) program.