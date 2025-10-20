The German Ministry of Defense has announced its intention to purchase an additional 15 F-35 aircraft from manufacturer Lockheed Martin. Valued at around €2.5bn ($2.9bn), this acquisition would be in addition to the 35 aircraft already ordered to replace the aging Tornado fleet.
The F-35s will be used to carry American nuclear bombs stationed in Germany.
This new order, made possible by an increase in the defense budget, could however reignite tensions with France over the joint SCAF (Future Air Combat System) program.
Lockheed Martin Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aeronautic, submarine, and aerospace systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of aeronautic systems (40.3%): military and civilian aircraft, primarily for government organizations;
- sale of helicopters, mission and electronic systems (24.3%): military and commercial helicopters, ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radars, sensors, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, training systems, cyber solutions, command, control and communication systems, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, simulation and training systems, etc.;
- sale of air defense and fire control systems (17.8%): air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles, precision strike weapons systems, fire control systems, etc. The group also offers support services for mission operations, preparation, technical support, integration services, etc.;
- sales of aerospace systems (17.6%): satellite systems, missile systems and space transport systems.
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (83.4%) and services (16.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (73.9%), Europe (10.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), the Middle East (4.3%) and other (2.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.