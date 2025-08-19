Lockheed Martin announces the delivery of five new Black Hawk helicopters to the Philippine Air Force, further modernizing its defense capabilities and integrating it into the global fleet of Black Hawk operators.



The company says that, the Black Hawk's versatility, from humanitarian aid to infrastructure protection, contributes to national resilience and cooperation between the US and the Philippines.



Black Hawks recently participated in the Cope Thunder 2025 joint exercises and in relief operations during natural disasters, such as Super Typhoon Ofel. They are also used for a variety of missions, including firefighting.



This new delivery demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to supporting the Philippine Air Force and contributing to the country's security.