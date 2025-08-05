Lockheed Martin has announced that it has created a prototyping environment for the collaborative development of Command and Control (C2) capabilities as part of 'Golden Dome for America', a US government initiative to build an integrated, layered air and missile defense architecture for the homeland.



Based at its 'The Lighthouse' innovation center in Virginia, the project integrates existing and proven C2 systems to connect sensors, platforms, and effectors across all domains, from sea to space. Ongoing testing focuses on threat assessment, mission management, AI, joint planning, and data sharing.



Thad Beckert, C2 director for Golden Dome at Lockheed Martin, said the approach "enables heterogeneous technologies to work together quickly."



The company plans to collaborate with other industry players to deliver the C2 layers of the program by 2028.