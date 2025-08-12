Lockheed Martin announces the expansion of its industrial cooperation package related to the F-16 Block 70 for the Philippines' Multi Role Fighter (MRF) program.



The offer includes a strategic partnership with Southern Methodist University (SMU) for digital innovation, intellectual property, and training.A world-class research laboratory and training facility will be established, with access to SMU's facilities.



The partnership will leverage CDHAM (Center for Digital and Human-Augmented Manufacturing) and DIG (Deason Innovation Gym) to strengthen R&D in modeling, simulations, VR/AR, robotics, automation, and AI.



Jess Koloini, F-16 business development manager, said the initiative will support the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) policy and the Philippine workforce.