Lockheed Martin announces the expansion of its industrial cooperation package related to the F-16 Block 70 for the Philippines' Multi Role Fighter (MRF) program.
The offer includes a strategic partnership with Southern Methodist University (SMU) for digital innovation, intellectual property, and training.A world-class research laboratory and training facility will be established, with access to SMU's facilities.
The partnership will leverage CDHAM (Center for Digital and Human-Augmented Manufacturing) and DIG (Deason Innovation Gym) to strengthen R&D in modeling, simulations, VR/AR, robotics, automation, and AI.
Jess Koloini, F-16 business development manager, said the initiative will support the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) policy and the Philippine workforce.
Lockheed Martin expands its F-16-related industrial offering in the Philippines
Published on 08/12/2025 at 06:11 am EDT - Modified on 08/12/2025 at 06:12 am EDT
