Lockheed Martin announces major advances in the development of solid rocket motor (SRM) production conducted with General Dynamics. Since work began in April, the teams have passed several key milestones, including the design and testing of subcomponents, a critical design review, and the assembly of a full-scale mock motor to validate industrial processes.
The new General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GDOTS) production facility in Camden, Arkansas, will cover 270 acres with 16 dedicated buildings totaling 50,000 square feet, with commissioning scheduled for 2026. This project will generate nearly 100 jobs.
Jerry Brode, vice president of Lockheed Martin's SRM center, highlights "the strong momentum and exemplary collaboration within the industry," while Chris Haynes, vice president of GDOTS, refers to "a decisive step" in strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the American propulsion sector.
Lockheed Martin Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aeronautic, submarine, and aerospace systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of aeronautic systems (40.3%): military and civilian aircraft, primarily for government organizations;
- sale of helicopters, mission and electronic systems (24.3%): military and commercial helicopters, ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radars, sensors, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, training systems, cyber solutions, command, control and communication systems, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, simulation and training systems, etc.;
- sale of air defense and fire control systems (17.8%): air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles, precision strike weapons systems, fire control systems, etc. The group also offers support services for mission operations, preparation, technical support, integration services, etc.;
- sales of aerospace systems (17.6%): satellite systems, missile systems and space transport systems.
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (83.4%) and services (16.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (73.9%), Europe (10.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), the Middle East (4.3%) and other (2.1%).
