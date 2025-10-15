Lockheed Martin announces major advances in the development of solid rocket motor (SRM) production conducted with General Dynamics. Since work began in April, the teams have passed several key milestones, including the design and testing of subcomponents, a critical design review, and the assembly of a full-scale mock motor to validate industrial processes.

The new General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GDOTS) production facility in Camden, Arkansas, will cover 270 acres with 16 dedicated buildings totaling 50,000 square feet, with commissioning scheduled for 2026. This project will generate nearly 100 jobs.

Jerry Brode, vice president of Lockheed Martin's SRM center, highlights "the strong momentum and exemplary collaboration within the industry," while Chris Haynes, vice president of GDOTS, refers to "a decisive step" in strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the American propulsion sector.