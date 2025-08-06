Lockheed Martin has announced that it has completed the first phase of development of the RIG-360 (Remote Interceptor Guidance - 360), a 360-degree missile communication device.



This milestone marks the completion of the assembly of the main antenna, the most complex subsystem, which sends, receives and translates radio data for target tracking.



The RIG-360 will enable the PAC-3 (Patriot Advanced Capability - 3) family of missiles to be guided in flight within the IBCS (Integrated Battle Command System), strengthening the US Army's integrated defense capability.



A firm contract worth $114m was awarded on May 9, 2025 to continue the project. A dedicated production site is under construction in Grand Prairie, with commissioning scheduled for late 2026.