Lockheed Martin secures $514m contract with U.S. Space Force

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/16/2026 at 06:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Lockheed Martin has announced that the U.S. Space Force has signed a $514m contract to build the 23rd and 24th space vehicles for the Global Positioning System IIIF, bringing its total GPS IIIF commitment to 14 spacecraft.



The 14 future GPS IIIF satellites will provide advanced and reliable positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities for both military and civilian users.



The GPS constellation provides critical positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities to key warfighter platforms.



For civilians, the GPS constellation supports banking transactions, telecommunications networks, emergency response services, and daily navigation.



'Modernizing the constellation with highly resilient, next-generation space vehicles ensures warfighters have access to the GPS capabilities they need for their missions,' said Christina Mancinelli, vice president of Global Communications and Navigation at Lockheed Martin.



'We continue to invest in advanced technologies, facilities, and the people who are the driving force behind the production of this spacecraft, which helps our military ensure peace.'