Lockheed Martin has announced that the U.S. Space Force has signed a $514m contract to build the 23rd and 24th space vehicles for the Global Positioning System IIIF, bringing its total GPS IIIF commitment to 14 spacecraft.
The 14 future GPS IIIF satellites will provide advanced and reliable positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities for both military and civilian users.
The GPS constellation provides critical positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities to key warfighter platforms.
For civilians, the GPS constellation supports banking transactions, telecommunications networks, emergency response services, and daily navigation.
'Modernizing the constellation with highly resilient, next-generation space vehicles ensures warfighters have access to the GPS capabilities they need for their missions,' said Christina Mancinelli, vice president of Global Communications and Navigation at Lockheed Martin.
'We continue to invest in advanced technologies, facilities, and the people who are the driving force behind the production of this spacecraft, which helps our military ensure peace.'
Lockheed Martin Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aeronautic, submarine, and aerospace systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of aeronautic systems (40.3%): military and civilian aircraft, primarily for government organizations;
- sale of helicopters, mission and electronic systems (23.1%): military and commercial helicopters, ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radars, sensors, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, training systems, cyber solutions, command, control and communication systems, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, simulation and training systems, etc.;
- sale of air defense and fire control systems (19.3%): air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles, precision strike weapons systems, fire control systems, etc. The group also offers support services for mission operations, preparation, technical support, integration services, etc.;
- sales of aerospace systems (17.3%): satellite systems, missile systems and space transport systems.
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (83.4%) and services (16.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (71.6%), Europe (11.7%), Asia/Pacific (10.4%), the Middle East (3.8%) and other (2.5%).
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