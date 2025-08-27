Lockheed Martin announces that the US Army has selected the capabilities of its Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) system as part of the first phase of the Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile (M-LRPSM) Directed Requirement.



This contract aims to develop and test a prototype precision-guided missile for infantry brigades (IBCT).



Lockheed Martin successfully demonstrated the system at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Three firings, including two on targets, confirmed the system's accuracy and mobility.



Spike NLOS has already been integrated into platforms such as the AH-64E Apache helicopter and Oshkosh's JLTV vehicle.



According to Casey Walsh, director of the Multi-Domain Missile Systems program, the system offers "direct, long-range strike capability where maneuverability, reconnaissance, and safety matter most."



The second phase of the competition will include additional safety tests before the final selection.