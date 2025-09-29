Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, announces a $10.855bn contract with the US Navy to build up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters for the Marine Corps. This is the largest order by volume for this aircraft, over 2029-2034.



The contract combines five lots (9 to 13) into a multi-year order, ensuring cost visibility and continuity of supply from 267 US suppliers and 17 international partners.



Sikorsky has already delivered 20 aircraft and is currently producing an additional 63. The Marine Corps program calls for a total of 200 CH-53Ks, certified for series production since the end of 2022.



Rich Benton, vice president of Sikorsky, emphasizes that this agreement optimizes production, stabilizes the supply chain, and ensures a strategic advantage for the Marines.