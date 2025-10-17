Lockheed Martin announces an agreement with the US military to develop the IFPC 2nd Interceptor program, a new system designed to enhance protection against missiles and airborne threats.

This project, expected to last 15 years, will complement existing systems such as the Patriot system. The company will be responsible for the design and production of the new interceptor.

According to Randy Crites, vice president of Lockheed Martin, this agreement confirms the US Army's confidence in the group's ability to provide innovative defense solutions. Lockheed Martin will also be working with AeroVironment on this program.