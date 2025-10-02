Lockheed Martin has announced that in September, the US Army successfully conducted a series of live-fire tests of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) at the White Sands site in New Mexico.



The firings were conducted from the HIMARS system and the M270A2 multiple rocket launcher, marking the first use of all launchers in the Army's inventory for this missile.



This milestone validates soldiers' ability to fire the PrSM from all Army platforms and certifies operational readiness, it said.



Designed to neutralize targets at ranges of over 400 km, the PrSM is based on an open, modular architecture, enabling flexibility, scalability, and cost reduction, in line with the US Army's modernization priorities.



















