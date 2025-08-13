Switzerland has announced that it will go ahead with the purchase of 36 F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, despite the lack of a guaranteed fixed price, Reuters reported.
Initially estimated at around 6bn Swiss francs ($7.47bn) when selected in 2021, the cost could rise by €650m to €1.3bn, due to inflation, rising raw material prices and new US customs tariffs.
The Swiss government said that discussions with Washington had not made it possible to avoid these additional costs.
Switzerland has announced that it will go ahead with the purchase of 36 F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, despite the lack of a guaranteed fixed price, Reuters reported.