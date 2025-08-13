Switzerland has announced that it will go ahead with the purchase of 36 F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, despite the lack of a guaranteed fixed price, Reuters reported.



Initially estimated at around 6bn Swiss francs ($7.47bn) when selected in 2021, the cost could rise by €650m to €1.3bn, due to inflation, rising raw material prices and new US customs tariffs.



The Swiss government said that discussions with Washington had not made it possible to avoid these additional costs.