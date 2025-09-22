Lockheed Martin Skunk Works presents Vectis, a Group 5 'collaborative combat aircraft' (CCA) designed to enhance US and allied air superiority. The system is designed as an agile, customizable, and affordable platform, incorporating the company's expertise in stealth, autonomous systems, and open architectures.
Vectis is designed to integrate with 5th generation and future aircraft and can perform a variety of missions: precision strikes, ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), electronic warfare, and offensive and defensive counter-air, with endurance suitable for Indo-Pacific, European, and Central theaters.
Skunk Works, says that Vectis creates a new paradigm for air power. Development is already underway, with the goal of design, production, and first flight within two years, at a competitive cost for the CCA segment.
Lockheed Martin unveils Vectis, its next-generation CCA drone
Published on 09/22/2025 at 08:15 am EDT
