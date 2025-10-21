Lockheed Martin announces that it has been awarded a firm-price contract worth $233m to supply the US Air Force and Air National Guard with IRST21 Block II infrared detection systems and spare parts.

These long-range infrared search and track sensors enable passive detection of airborne targets, improving pilots' situational awareness and decision-making speed. The Block II version incorporates new optics, advanced processors, and optimized algorithms, offering increased detection range and improved accuracy for engagements outside the field of view.

Cristin Stengel, director of the IRST21 program, emphasizes that this evolution provides pilots with a decisive advantage against emerging threats. The contract marks the transition to series production following operational validation by the US Navy.