Lockheed Martin, through its subsidiary Sikorsky, has announced a $43m contract with the US Army to fund engineering work related to the modernization of the Black Hawk helicopter. The project includes airframe improvements, the integration of a digital architecture, and model-based systems engineering (MBSE) development.



Hamid Salim, vice president of Army and Air Force Systems at Sikorsky, said the integration of new effects will enhance the aircraft's capabilities while reducing costs and improving maintenance.



The program supports the US Army's priority of integrating unmanned aerial systems (UAS) into the Black Hawk by 2026. The digital effort, based on an open modular approach (MOSA), is intended to facilitate the rapid insertion of new capabilities.



This initial contract lays the foundation for future developments, including a more powerful engine, reinforced structure, autonomy, and artificial intelligence to increase mission safety and efficiency.