Lockheed Martin wins contract to develop a 500 kW military laser

The U.S. group will design a transportable prototype aimed at strengthening defense capabilities against cruise missiles and drones.

Lockheed Martin said it has secured a contract from the U.S. Department of the Army to develop a 500-kilowatt (kW) tactical laser weapon system under the Joint Laser Weapon System (JLWS) program.



Integrated into a transportable container, the system is designed to bolster defenses against cruise missiles and unmanned aerial systems, while offering a scalable, lower-cost interception solution.



The group said the contract builds on more than 15 years of investment in directed-energy technologies. 'We are honored to develop this operational, tactical prototype, the highest-power laser ever integrated into a transportable container,' said Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin's Sensors, Effectors and Mission Systems business.



At around 5:45 p.m. in Paris, the stock was down 1.6% on Wall Street.

