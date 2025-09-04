Lockheed Martin announced on Wednesday evening that it had been awarded a $9.8bn contract by the US Army to produce 1,970 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors and related equipment.



This is the largest contract in the history of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control and demonstrates the continued demand and confidence in this advanced, accurate, and proven interceptor, the aerospace and defense group said.



With this contract, we will deliver a record number of PAC-3 MSEs for years to come, ensuring our customers have the advanced missile defense solutions they need to defend what matters most to them, it continued.



Lockheed Martin continues to ramp up PAC-3 production to meet increased demand. It is expected to deliver more than 600 interceptors for the first time in 2025, thanks to proactive measures taken to accelerate its production rates.