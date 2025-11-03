Loews Corporation reported a one-third increase in EPS to $2.43 for Q3 2025, supported in particular by contributions from its insurance subsidiary CNA Financial and energy infrastructure subsidiary Boardwalk Pipelines.



CNA Financial Corporation’s net income attributable to Loews increased 43% y-o-y, due to improved Property and Casualty underwriting results driven by lower catastrophe losses.



Boardwalk Pipelines' net income increased 22% y-o-y, partly due to a higher contract renewal rate and the completion of growth projects.



In addition, the conglomerate (which also owns Loews Hotels and Altium Packaging) announced the appointment of Dino Robusto as a new member of its board of directors from early 2026, following his departure as chairman of CNA.