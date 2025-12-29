Logic Instruments (Archos) Equips an American Chemical Manufacturer

Archos announces that its subsidiary Logic Instrument is supporting a "major chemical products manufacturer in the Midwest of the United States" in its digital transformation through its American subsidiary, Glacier Computer.

Faced with processes still relying on paper-based documentation and manual data entry, the manufacturer was confronted with two major challenges: inaccurate tracking of chemicals used in production and slow, error-prone maintenance management.



To address these issues, Glacier Computer deployed a comprehensive mobile solution for this client, combining rugged Getac ZX10 (Android) tablets for maintenance technicians, Zebra 9450 handheld devices for warehouse management, and pre-configuration services.



"While a complete quantitative analysis is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, the company is already anticipating a high return on investment (ROI), driven by reduced downtime and accelerated workflows," Archos emphasizes.



