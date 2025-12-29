Faced with processes still relying on paper-based documentation and manual data entry, the manufacturer was confronted with two major challenges: inaccurate tracking of chemicals used in production and slow, error-prone maintenance management.

To address these issues, Glacier Computer deployed a comprehensive mobile solution for this client, combining rugged Getac ZX10 (Android) tablets for maintenance technicians, Zebra 9450 handheld devices for warehouse management, and pre-configuration services.

"While a complete quantitative analysis is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, the company is already anticipating a high return on investment (ROI), driven by reduced downtime and accelerated workflows," Archos emphasizes.

