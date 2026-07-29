Logitech shares are down over 7% to about CHF 81 in Zurich, the day after reporting Q1 2026-2027 results that AlphaValue viewed as mixed, with profits actually heavily boosted by a one-off item and cautious targets for the current quarter.

The computer peripherals maker reported adjusted EPS that is up 47% at $1.85 for Q1 of its non-calendar fiscal year, along with adjusted operating profit up 44% at $290m, lifting its margin by 6.1 points to 23.7%.



"Margins came in at an exceptional level, but this result is inflated by $61m in tariff refunds," AlphaValue notes, adding that excluding this item, adjusted operating profit rose only 14% to $229m, for a margin of 18.7%.



The broker nevertheless acknowledges that Logitech slightly beat expectations on revenue, which rose 7% to $1.23bn (+5% at constant exchange rates), topping the market consensus by more than 2% and exceeding the high end of its target range.



"Organic growth was driven by three segments (Pointing Devices, Gaming and Video Collaboration), while four posted declines (Webcams, Headsets, Tablet Accessories and Other), and the Keyboards and Combos segment was flat," AlphaValue details.



It also highlights some caution from management, which expects, for fiscal Q2, adjusted operating profit between $185m and $210m, and revenue between $1,185m and $1,220m, implying growth of 0 to 3% (both as reported and at constant exchange rates).