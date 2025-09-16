Logitech International S.A. is one of the world leaders of the design, manufacturing and marketing of the design, manufacturing and marketing of computer peripherals. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - gaming accessories (29.4%): mouse, keyboards, headsets, joysticks, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console headsets, game controllers, etc.; - keyboards and combos (19.4%); - pointing devices (17.3%): trackballs and mouse; - videoconferencing systems (13.7%); - webcams (6.9%); - tablets and accessories (6.6%); - portable and PC audio systems (4%): headphones, earphones, wireless music systems, etc.; - other (2.7%): primarily including mobile speakers and PC speakers. Products are marketed through specialized stores. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (31%), the Americas (43.3%) and Asia/Pacific (25.7%).