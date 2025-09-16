UBS maintains its "buy" recommendation on Logitech International shares, with a target price raised from 91 to 100 Swiss francs, which now represents 16% upside potential for the computer accessories supplier's stock.
Based on a study by its UBS Evidence Lab (EL), the broker sees Logitech as one of the few stocks with significant upside potential for the consensus in a tense macroeconomic environment.
Logitech: target price raised by UBS
Published on 09/16/2025 at 06:26 am EDT
