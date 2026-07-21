The London Stock Exchange is preparing to stretch the trading day almost to breaking point. From 2027, investors will be able to buy and sell selected products through the night, as one of Europe's oldest financial institutions adapts to markets that increasingly refuse to sleep.

London Stock Exchange Group plans to launch LSE 24, a new venue operating from Monday to Friday between 5pm and 7.50am London time, with a short break. It will remain separate from the main exchange, whose familiar 8am-to-4.30pm session will continue unchanged.

Testing should begin by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approval. Exchange-traded products, including funds tracking British and American markets, will arrive first in early 2027. Equities could follow.

The structure is designed to preserve the liquidity and stability of traditional hours while allowing global investors to react faster to earnings, political shocks and economic data released overnight.

“The launch of LSE 24 marks an important step in the evolution of our markets, providing clients with greater flexibility beyond traditional trading hours,” said Julia Hoggett, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange.

London catches up

Stock exchanges were once firmly local institutions. Traders gathered in physical rooms, prices moved during office hours and markets closed for lunch. Electronic trading dismantled much of that rhythm.

American exchanges have already explored longer sessions as retail investors and Asian institutions demand access outside New York hours. Cryptocurrency markets, open continuously, have further weakened the idea that finance should stop for the night.

Machines never sleep

LSE 24 is also being built for algorithmic and “agentic” trading, in which artificial-intelligence systems may analyse data and execute orders with limited human intervention. LSEG says the platform will connect trading, market data and digital settlement while retaining the controls of a regulated exchange.

That ambition is larger than extended hours. London wants to bridge conventional securities markets with tokenised assets and automated finance.