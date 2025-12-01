Analyst AlphaValue reports that the British government has withdrawn its financial support--initially amounting to up to $1.15 billion--for TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG project.

This funding, granted in 2020 by the UK Export Finance agency, had already been suspended following the Palma attack in 2021, which led to a force majeure declaration.

The United Kingdom now justifies the definitive cancellation on the grounds of security, climate, and human rights concerns, stating that the project no longer aligns with its national interests. Premiums already paid will be reimbursed.

This decision, welcomed by several NGOs, increases both ESG and financial uncertainties surrounding this major gas project, which has been described as a "carbon bomb" with estimated emissions of 4.5 billion tonnes of CO₂ over its lifetime.

TotalEnergies shares are trading flat in Paris, while the CAC index is down 0.3%.