Semiconductor stocks continue to dominate both ends of the market rankings, setting the pace for equity indices as a whole. Renewed tensions in the Middle East have also helped bring volatility back this week.

In my previous column on Wednesday morning, I complained that the market had become entirely fixated on a single topic, semiconductors, while oil had been pushed completely out of the conversation. We all know what happened next. The United States and Iran resumed exchanging strikes, Donald Trump said the ceasefire was over, and oil prices climbed to within touching distance of $80 a barrel. The moral of the story is that writing stock market columns is a bit like commentating on a football match. The moment you say a player is having a perfect game, he sends his next pass into the stands.

Yesterday's session ended in positive territory in both Europe and the United States. And, as is so often the case, a rebound in semiconductor stocks was behind the move. In Europe, ASML, BE Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics were among the strongest performers in the Stoxx 600. In the United States, Sandisk, Lam Research and AMD topped the leaderboard.

It has therefore been a particularly volatile week for the sector, which has alternated between steep falls and equally sharp rebounds. The market remains torn between the promise of AI and lingering doubts, not least because some share prices have already risen at a dizzying pace. Those swings are now affecting equity indices more broadly. The most striking example is South Korea's KOSPI, which entered a bear market, defined as a 20% decline from its peak, in the middle of the week, yet is still up more than 70% this year.

The other factor that has brought volatility back into the market this week is the situation in the Middle East. In the middle of the week, the United States and Iran exchanged strikes, while Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire was over. Tensions appeared to ease somewhat yesterday, however. At least, that is what the retreat in oil prices seemed to suggest. There were no fresh clashes, nor did Donald Trump make any comments on the subject over the past 24 hours, which is unusual enough to be worth mentioning. Investors are still holding on to the view that both the United States and Iran would prefer a negotiated settlement to a resumption of the conflict. According to Bloomberg, technical discussions between the two sides are still under way.

Today's session will be marked by the start of SK Hynix trading on Wall Street. The South Korean company raised $26.5 billion, making it the largest US share sale by a foreign issuer. More importantly, the IPO was more than seven times oversubscribed. That implies investor demand of at least $185 billion. It is a sign that enthusiasm for memory chips is far from fading, despite some sizeable corrections since the start of the month.

The other event on the agenda is Delta Air Lines' earnings release, which has been particularly interesting to follow in recent quarters. First, it reports before all the others, so it naturally attracts more attention. Second, the sector is exposed both to consumer demand and to geopolitical developments. Finally, there are often useful insights to be drawn from the comments made by its chief executive, Ed Bastian. We will reconvene around midday to find out whether these results are as relevant as I have promised, or whether this, too, turns out to be another pass into the stands.

Today's economic highlights:

Today: consumer confidence in Switzerland will be followed by monthly industrial production in Italy; In Canada, the unemployment rate, participation rate, employment change, as well as full-time and part-time employment changes will be released. See the full calendar here.

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