On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said that the September employment report would be released on Thursday. Earlier, Kevin Hassett said that the October report would be a "half report."

It is not just at airports that the shutdown has caused chaos. The 43-day closure of government agencies has also disrupted the US statistical system.

Although Donald Trump signed the bill ending the shutdown on Wednesday evening, it will take time for the different agencies to become fully operational again. We should therefore not expect a flood of data in the coming days.

Here we will take stock of the statistics publication schedule, based on the information available to date.

Employment: September figures in the pipeline, half a report in October

The September employment report was almost ready when the government shutdown occurred on October 1. The BLS therefore announced that it would be published on Thursday.

Regarding October, no date has yet been given. However, it is expected to be incomplete. White House advisor Kevin Hassett said it would be a "half report on employment," i.e., with job creation figures, although without the unemployment rate.

Let's take a quick look at the technical details. The employment report is based on two surveys: the establishment survey and the household survey. In short, the former provides data on job creations, while the latter, the unemployment rate. In October, the household survey was not conducted, so there will be no unemployment rate for that month. Hence the "half-report" mentioned by Kevin Hassett.

As for the business survey, the BLS can retrospectively collect data from businesses. But between the effects of the shutdown and the accounting of civil servant departures decided earlier this year, the figures for October will be difficult to interpret.

All of this will also cause a delay in the November report, which will likely be published after the Fed's meeting on December 9-10.

Finally, the publication of weekly jobless claims is expected to resume on Thursday. The Department of Labor is expected to release figures for the previous weeks at that time.

Inflation: CPI lost forever

When it comes to inflation, there are two statistics: the CPI and the PCE. The former is calculated by the BLS.

It should be noted that in October, the September CPI was published just a few days behind schedule. Some employees were called back to work on this report, which is essential for adjusting social security benefits.

However, the October CPI will probably never be published, as indicated by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. In fact, no data collection work occurred in October. And given that much of this work relies on price surveys conducted in the field, it is difficult to reconstruct the data retrospectively.

The PCE is calculated by the BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis), which is expected to announce a schedule in the coming days. It should be noted that the PCE is the Fed's preferred inflation indicator.

GDP data also comes from the BEA. Q3 data should have been released at the end of October: according to the Atlanta Fed model, GDP growth was 4% in the third quarter.