Louis Hachette Group buoyed by Lagardère businesses in the first half

In its half-year results, Louis Hachette Group posted a resilient operating performance. The group's consolidated revenue reached €4.545bn, up 1% as reported and 2.0% on a like-for-like basis, driven by momentum at Lagardère SA subsidiaries.

Louis Hachette Group's performance is largely underpinned by the strength of Lagardère's divisions. Lagardère Travel Retail saw activity rise 3.3% on a like-for-like basis to €2.978bn, with Ebita of €111m. At Lagardère Publishing, growth was 1.3% on a like-for-like basis to €1.343bn, publishing maintained a high level of profitability with an Ebita margin of 7.8%, at €105m. Finally, Lagardère Live saw activity increase 3.2% on a like-for-like basis to €115m, supported by higher attendance at venues and on tours. The division turned its Ebita to €3m (versus -€1m a year earlier).



The group's media unit felt the impact of industry shifts: Prisma Media's revenue fell 24.9% on a like-for-like basis (to €109m), reflecting the twin effects of declining print circulation and a slowdown in digital advertising. To refocus its model, Prisma sold its luxury unit to Vivendi at the end of March, while also opening 13.58% of its capital to the latter. It should be noted that the ruling handed down at the end of June ordering Google to pay Prisma €66m in damages was not booked in H1 due to the possibility of an appeal. The unit's EBITA remained stable at €3m thanks to tight cost control.



The group's consolidated net income came to €16m (versus €13m in the first half of 2025). After deducting minority interests (€24m), net income attributable to the group came in at -€8m (versus -€9m a year earlier).