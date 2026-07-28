Louis Hachette Group buoyed by Lagardère businesses in the first half
In its half-year results, Louis Hachette Group posted a resilient operating performance. The group's consolidated revenue reached €4.545bn, up 1% as reported and 2.0% on a like-for-like basis, driven by momentum at Lagardère SA subsidiaries.
Louis Hachette Group's performance is largely underpinned by the strength of Lagardère's divisions. Lagardère Travel Retail saw activity rise 3.3% on a like-for-like basis to €2.978bn, with Ebita of €111m. At Lagardère Publishing, growth was 1.3% on a like-for-like basis to €1.343bn, publishing maintained a high level of profitability with an Ebita margin of 7.8%, at €105m. Finally, Lagardère Live saw activity increase 3.2% on a like-for-like basis to €115m, supported by higher attendance at venues and on tours. The division turned its Ebita to €3m (versus -€1m a year earlier).
The group's media unit felt the impact of industry shifts: Prisma Media's revenue fell 24.9% on a like-for-like basis (to €109m), reflecting the twin effects of declining print circulation and a slowdown in digital advertising. To refocus its model, Prisma sold its luxury unit to Vivendi at the end of March, while also opening 13.58% of its capital to the latter. It should be noted that the ruling handed down at the end of June ordering Google to pay Prisma €66m in damages was not booked in H1 due to the possibility of an appeal. The unit's EBITA remained stable at €3m thanks to tight cost control.
The group's consolidated net income came to €16m (versus €13m in the first half of 2025). After deducting minority interests (€24m), net income attributable to the group came in at -€8m (versus -€9m a year earlier).
Louis Hachette Group S.A. is a publishing group organized around 4 areas of activity:
- publishing of books and works and distribution of press and cultural products (63.7% of net sales; Lagardère Publishing);
- retail trade in passenger transport zones (32.2%; Lagardère Travel Retail);
- publishing of press magazines and online videos (2.8%; Prisma Media);
- activities in the fields of media and entertainment (2.3%; Lagardère Live): including Lagardère News (press and the ELLE brand licence), Lagardère Radio (radio and advertising sales brokerage), Lagardère Live Entertainment (performing arts) and Lagardère Paris Racing (sports club).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23.2%), European Union (32.9%), the United States (22.7%), the United Kingdom (7.2%), Europe (2%), Asia and Oceania (5%), Africa and Latin America (2.8%), Canada (2.3%) and Middle East (1.9%).
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