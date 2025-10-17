In Q3 2025, Louis Hachette Group recorded revenues of €2,605m, up 4.8% LFL y-o-y. This solid growth reflects the strong performance of Lagardère Publishing (+6.6%) and Lagardère Travel Retail (+5.0%).



Lagardère Publishing generated revenues of €811m, supported by the success of literature in France and the US, as well as the rise of board games and comic books. In France, the division benefited from several bestsellers and school reforms that boosted textbook sales.



Lagardère Travel Retail posted record revenues of €1,695m, driven by new concessions in Amsterdam and Auckland, as well as dynamic activity in Europe, North America and the Middle East. Excluding North Asia, business grew by 7%.



Lagardère Live posted a limited decline of 2.0%, mainly due to the sale of Paris Match, while Prisma Media recorded a sharp drop of 14.4%, affected by the erosion of the magazine market and the decline in digital advertising.



Thanks to its solid performance and the complementary nature of its business segments, our group is continuing its capital allocation policy, divided between gradual debt reduction and regular dividend payments, while investing and maintaining flexibility to seize strategic growth opportunities, management said.