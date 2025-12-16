The Swedish startup Lovable has reached a valuation of $6.6bn following a new funding round, according to people familiar with the matter cited by CNBC. Founded in 2023, the company was worth $1.8bn last July, marking an impressive leap in just a few months. A pioneer of "vibe coding," the company offers a platform that lets users create websites and applications via natural-language instructions, without writing code.

This funding round, the third in 2025, reportedly attracted major investors such as Accel and Khosla Ventures. Accel, already an investor, is also a backer of other AI startups including Cursor (Anysphere) and Thinking Machines. Lovable claims 100,000 projects in progress each day and annual recurring revenue that reached $200m in November, just one year after surpassing the $1m mark.

Based in Stockholm, Lovable plans to open offices in Boston and San Francisco to support its international expansion. Its model relies on integrating technologies developed by OpenAI and Anthropic. In a market where valuations are soaring, Lovable positions itself alongside players such as Anysphere ($29.3bn), Vercel ($9.3bn), and Replit ($3bn), confirming its role as a European driving force in AI-assisted development.