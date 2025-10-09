Lowe's Companies has announced that it has completed the acquisition, as announced in August, of Foundation Building Materials (FBM), a distributor of building materials and products with over 370 locations in the US and Canada.



The acquisition of FBM is expected to enhance Lowe's offering to Pro customers through an expanded product range, faster execution, improved digital tools, and a robust commercial credit platform.



It will also provide Lowe's with significant growth opportunities to expand its Pro footprint, given its complementary geographic footprint, as well as significant cross-selling opportunities.



This transaction marks an important step in accelerating our Total Home strategy to serve large Pro customers in a total addressable market of $250bn, management said.