Lowe's announces the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Foundation Building Materials (FBM) for $8.8bn in cash. FBM, a North American distributor of interior building products with 370 locations in the US and Canada, generated $6.5bn in revenue and $635m in adjusted EBITDA in 2024.



The transaction is intended to strengthen Lowe's Total Home strategy by expanding its offering to professional customers with increased capabilities, faster logistics, and synergies with the recent acquisition of Artisan Design Group. Marvin R. Ellison, CEO of Lowe's, said the acquisition will serve a $250bn addressable market and is a perfect fit with the company's strategy.



Financing will be provided through a mix of short- and long-term debt, backed by a $9bn bridge facility guaranteed by Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.



The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to customary conditions. Lowe's expects the transaction to be accretive in the first full year following closing.