On Wednesday Lowe's released quarterly results that surpassed estimates, with adjusted EPS of $3.06 vs $2.97 expected and revenue of $20.81bn, a slight year-on-year uptick. However, the home-improvement retailer lowered the upper end of its full-year profit outlook to about $12.25 per share, down from a prior range topping at $12.45. The downgrade reflects an uncertain economic backdrop, tepid demand in a high-rate environment, and a slowing housing market.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, same-store sales rose 0.4%, a positive result in a tough sector. Net income was $1.62bn, down from $1.7bn a year earlier. Full-year revenue guidance is now seen at about $86bn, up from $84.5bn-$85.5bn previously, an adjustment tied to the recent $8.8bn acquisition of Foundation Building Materials. Despite sector uncertainties, CEO Marvin Ellison said he was encouraged by a ?strong start to the quarter,- and in early trading the stock was up more than 3%.

Facing the persistent softness of the housing market, Lowe's is leaning more on its strategy to reposition toward professional builders. The company is betting on expanding its ?pro? business through targeted acquisitions such as Foundation Building Materials and Artisan Design Group, purchased in April for $1.33bn. These moves aim to strengthen Lowe's presence in the supply of materials and services for developers and contractors. Chief Financial Officer Brandon Sink already said in August that Lowe's would not rely on a cyclical rebound to lift results, but on an internal strategy to consolidate the professional market and optimize its consumer-facing operations.