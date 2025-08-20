Lowe's has reported Q2 2025 net income of $2.4bn, virtually unchanged from Q2 2024 ($2.383bn), but slightly above the consensus ($2.37bn). Diluted EPS reached $4.27, up 2% y-o-y, while adjusted EPS rose 6% to $4.33, compared with $4.10 last year.



Quarterly revenue came in at $23.96bn, up 1.6% from $23.59bn in Q2 2024.



On a comparable basis, sales rose 1.1%. Operating income of $3.47bn was up slightly, 0.6% y-o-y. Its operating margin was 14.5%, stable compared to the previous year. Free cash flow was not detailed, but cash flow from operating activities amounted to $7.6bn in H1, compared to $7.4bn a year earlier.



Marvin R. Ellison, president and CEO, praised "the solid performance in both the professional and consumer (DIY) segments," despite unfavorable weather conditions at the beginning of the quarter. He also highlighted that the acquisition of Artisan Design Group (ADG), which was finalized in June, strengthens the company's position in the new home construction market.



Lowe's slightly raised its annual revenue forecast, which is now expected to be between $84.5bn and $85.5bn (compared to $83.5bn to $84.5bn previously). However, the diluted EPS guidance has been adjusted slightly downward to between $12.10 and $12.35 (compared with $12.15 to $12.40 previously). Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be between $12.20 and $12.45, including the impact of the ADG acquisition.



The stock rose more than 3.5% in pre-market trading in New York following the announcement.