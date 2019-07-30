Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

‘CURE Expert Connections®' Presents ‘Overcoming the Odds,' a Video Series Outlining the Journey of a Stage 4 Renal Cell Cancer Survivor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 10:18am EDT

One patient and a physician expert discuss the aggressive and metastatic disease and consider effective measures to managing toxicities throughout treatment

CURE Media Group — which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research — has launched a seven-episode discussion series featuring Steven Gallant, who shares his story of survival with stage 4 renal cell cancer (RCC), alongside Karl J. D’Silva, M.D., medical oncologist, hematologist and medical director at Lahey Cancer Center.

“We are excited to launch this video series,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group. “It is revitalizing to experience Gallant’s triumph over RCC as his story is shared with both D’Silva and the audience.”

Throughout the series, Gallant and D’Silva discuss Gallant’s journey to overcome this aggressive and metastatic disease, specifically with cabozantinib treatment. The first episode delves into Gallant’s diagnosis with stage 4 RCC, and the following episodes explore a variety of effective measures to manage toxicities when treating RCC. Topics of the seven-episode series include advice for patients with RCC, as well as the impact of support networks and multidisciplinary care. The series goes beyond Gallant’s personal narrative with stage 4 RCC, as D’Silva offers insight into frontline treatment options, toxicity management with cabozantinib and the typical prognosis of RCC.

Offering advice to individuals who may find themselves in similar situations, Gallant noted, “Whenever you go to the hospital, you should be positive, never feel like a victim. That victim mentality just creates a negative flow in the body. So, I went thinking I had kidney stones. I didn’t think it was a big deal. And when they diagnosed me, as they did, I still really didn’t blink because I’m such a positive person. I just stayed positive, and I believed that whatever was going to happen was the way it was supposed to be. And as it happened, it was synchronistic because of how I ended up with (D’Silva) as a doctor.”

CURE Expert Connections®” is a video platform designed specifically for patients with cancer featuring information, stories and advice about the cancer journey.

To view the complete video series, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading multimedia resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive®platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:34aSIONIC MOBILE : To Offer No-App Mobile Pay at Gas Pumps
BU
10:32aPROCTER & GAMBLE CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aGREEN CROSS : GC Pharma Reports Q2 2019 Results
AQ
10:31aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Stocks fall on Wall Street over earnings, trade concerns
AQ
10:31aONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:31aQUANTERIX : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019
BU
10:31aAmerican Institutes for Research Evaluation Finds that BARR Model is an Effective Intervention in Grade 9
GL
10:30aAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering
AQ
10:30aSALINI IMPREGILO : work on Bicocca-Catenanuova line ahead of schedule
PU
10:30aCORRECTION : Proposed Cancellation of trading on AIM
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
5GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group