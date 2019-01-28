‘Cheddar Nights’ Evening Block Featuring Comedy Central’s Nathan For You Premieres Feb. 4 at 8 pm ET ...

Cheddar, the leading post cable networks company, today announced its first-ever weeknight primetime programming, featuring Comedy Central’s critically-acclaimed business comedy series Nathan For You.

Named ‘Cheddar Nights,’ the weeknight block also includes live music game show Out of Tune, in which viewers have to guess a Top 40 song in under 10 seconds, and Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, where entrepreneurs have 60 seconds pitch their business to real investors. Cheddar Nights will air on the Cheddar Business network weeknights 8 pm to 10 pm ET.

“After the bell rings and the market is closed, Cheddar Nights takes over with a fun, light way to wind down in the evening. These programs are a perfect fit with Cheddar’s millennial audience and focus on business content. Where else can you watch Nathan hilariously lending a hand to business owners, amazing entrepreneurs making their pitch during a 60-second elevator ride, and play along with the world’s first interactive music game show?” said Peter Gorenstein, Chief Content Officer at Cheddar.

Comedy Central’s Nathan For You will run at 8:30 pm ET weekdays as part of Cheddar Nights and will also run at select times on weekends. The show followed self-proclaimed business expert Nathan Fielder as he helped real small businesses turn a profit with marketing tactics that no ordinary consultant would dare to attempt. From driving foot traffic to an off-the-strip souvenir shop by using Hollywood flair and a Johnny Depp impersonator to creating a rebate that can only be redeemed by climbing a mountain to founding a coffee shop called "Dumb Starbucks,” Nathan always went to the limit to make his ideas come to life. Nathan For You was produced by Abso Lutely Productions. Fielder, Leo Allen, Dave Kneebone, Christie Smith and Dan McManus served as Executive Producers.

Out of Tune, which averages thousands of live players, will air live at 8 pm weekdays as part of Cheddar Nights and will also run a second show at 11 pm. With 90 percent of the audience under 34, the game features DJs playing twelve songs out of tune, giving players ten seconds to guess the correct title. The game is sticky. Even after players are eliminated, 65 percent stay for the entire game.

“We are excited to be part of Cheddar Nights. We think audiences will love the energy and pace of the show, but what will make it unique is that as a viewer you can always take out your phone and turn from an audience member into a contestant,” said Avner Ronen, founder and CEO of FTW Studios the makers of Out Of Tune.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is an episodic series that features entrepreneurs who are given the chance to give a 60-second pitch to real investors who can make or break their business with funding. Sometimes they score, sometimes they flop, but it is always entertaining.

"Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is all about chasing that universal dream of turning your passion into profit and being your own boss. We're so excited to close out a lineup including Nathan's insanely funny show and the ridiculously addictive Out of Tune. Can't wait to reach new audience members on this incredible platform!" said Bill Shaw, President of Entrepreneur Media.

