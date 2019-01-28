Cheddar, the leading post cable networks company, today announced its
first-ever weeknight primetime programming, featuring Comedy Central’s
critically-acclaimed business comedy series Nathan For You.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005439/en/
‘Cheddar Nights’ Evening Block Featuring Comedy Central’s Nathan For You Premieres Feb. 4 at 8 pm ET (Photo: Business Wire)
Named ‘Cheddar Nights,’ the weeknight block also includes live music
game show Out of Tune, in which viewers have to guess a Top 40
song in under 10 seconds, and Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, where
entrepreneurs have 60 seconds pitch their business to real investors.
Cheddar Nights will air on the Cheddar Business network weeknights 8 pm
to 10 pm ET.
“After the bell rings and the market is closed, Cheddar Nights takes
over with a fun, light way to wind down in the evening. These programs
are a perfect fit with Cheddar’s millennial audience and focus on
business content. Where else can you watch Nathan hilariously lending a
hand to business owners, amazing entrepreneurs making their pitch during
a 60-second elevator ride, and play along with the world’s first
interactive music game show?” said Peter Gorenstein, Chief Content
Officer at Cheddar.
Comedy Central’s Nathan For You will run at 8:30 pm ET weekdays as part
of Cheddar Nights and will also run at select times on weekends. The
show followed self-proclaimed business expert Nathan Fielder as he
helped real small businesses turn a profit with marketing tactics that
no ordinary consultant would dare to attempt. From driving foot traffic
to an off-the-strip souvenir shop by using Hollywood flair and a Johnny
Depp impersonator to creating a rebate that can only be redeemed by
climbing a mountain to founding a coffee shop called "Dumb Starbucks,”
Nathan always went to the limit to make his ideas come to life. Nathan
For You was produced by Abso Lutely Productions. Fielder, Leo Allen,
Dave Kneebone, Christie Smith and Dan McManus served as Executive
Producers.
Out of Tune, which averages thousands of live players, will air
live at 8 pm weekdays as part of Cheddar Nights and will also run a
second show at 11 pm. With 90 percent of the audience under 34, the game
features DJs playing twelve songs out of tune, giving players ten
seconds to guess the correct title. The game is sticky. Even after
players are eliminated, 65 percent stay for the entire game.
“We are excited to be part of Cheddar Nights. We think audiences will
love the energy and pace of the show, but what will make it unique is
that as a viewer you can always take out your phone and turn from an
audience member into a contestant,” said Avner Ronen, founder and CEO of
FTW Studios the makers of Out Of Tune.
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is an episodic series that features
entrepreneurs who are given the chance to give a 60-second pitch to real
investors who can make or break their business with funding. Sometimes
they score, sometimes they flop, but it is always entertaining.
"Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is all about chasing that
universal dream of turning your passion into profit and being your own
boss. We're so excited to close out a lineup including Nathan's insanely
funny show and the ridiculously addictive Out of Tune. Can't wait
to reach new audience members on this incredible platform!" said Bill
Shaw, President of Entrepreneur Media.
About Cheddar
Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is
available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation
Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs
in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video
news networks: Cheddar Business, which covers the most innovative
executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives
and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general
and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor
of the New York Stock Exchange, its street-level studio in the glass
corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los
Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg,
President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its
investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman
Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group,
Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global
Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.
