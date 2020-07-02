‘Click Fraud @ Sonic Ping' follows two friends on a worldwide endeavor revealing online and real-life crime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best friends Daryl and Rodger uncover an international white slavery ring thanks to a click fraud scheme, but they’ll need a lot more than computer skills to take down the villain responsible in Orlando Stephenson’s new technothriller, “Click Fraud @ Sonic Ping” (published by Archway Publishing).

When Daryl Morgan, self-made millionaire with a weakness for damsels in distress, receives a plea for help from Madeline, his best friend’s widow, he has no idea that helping her will take him and his martial arts, tech genius partner, Rodger Truscott to Casablanca, Marrakesh, Uganda and Tripoli, uncovering a trail that leads to internet fraud, white slavery and murder.

“The click fraud conspiracy outlined in the book was real at the time. I had always wanted to write a novel and it was a good device. … In addition to the click fraud it has many technical devices like IP spoofing that are relevant,” Stephenson says, adding that he hopes readers enjoy this book enough to read the rest of the series.

“Click Fraud @ Sonic Ping” can be purchased online at: https://www.amazon.com/Click-Fraud-Morgan-Rodger-Truscott-ebook/dp/B07Z8GBW4T.

“Click Fraud @ Sonic Ping”

By Orlando Stephenson

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480888012

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480888036

E-Book | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480888029

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Orlando Stephenson and his wife Cynthia live in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he writes and oversees various business that he founded. There are three more novels planned in the “Daryl Morgan and Rodger Truscott” series plus two spinoffs and one other stand-alone novel titled “The Weeping Pussy Willow Tree.”

