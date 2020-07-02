Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

‘Click Fraud @ Sonic Ping' follows two friends on a worldwide endeavor revealing online and real-life crime

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best friends Daryl and Rodger uncover an international white slavery ring thanks to a click fraud scheme, but they’ll need a lot more than computer skills to take down the villain responsible in Orlando Stephenson’s new technothriller, “Click Fraud @ Sonic Ping” (published by Archway Publishing).

When Daryl Morgan, self-made millionaire with a weakness for damsels in distress, receives a plea for help from Madeline, his best friend’s widow, he has no idea that helping her will take him and his martial arts, tech genius partner, Rodger Truscott to Casablanca, Marrakesh, Uganda and Tripoli, uncovering a trail that leads to internet fraud, white slavery and murder.

“The click fraud conspiracy outlined in the book was real at the time. I had always wanted to write a novel and it was a good device. … In addition to the click fraud it has many technical devices like IP spoofing that are relevant,” Stephenson says, adding that he hopes readers enjoy this book enough to read the rest of the series.

“Click Fraud @ Sonic Ping” can be purchased online at: https://www.amazon.com/Click-Fraud-Morgan-Rodger-Truscott-ebook/dp/B07Z8GBW4T.

“Click Fraud @ Sonic Ping”

By Orlando Stephenson

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480888012

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480888036

E-Book | 314 pages | ISBN 9781480888029

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Orlando Stephenson and his wife Cynthia live in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he writes and oversees various business that he founded. There are three more novels planned in the “Daryl Morgan and Rodger Truscott” series plus two spinoffs and one other stand-alone novel titled “The Weeping Pussy Willow Tree.”

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aINSTALCO PUBL : acquires VentPartner
AQ
01:01aIPSEN : Joins Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) Plus Atezolizumab in Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
BU
01:01aCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2020-2024 | Adoption of Cellular V2X to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aSOFINNOVA PARTNERS : Announces Two First Investments from its MD Start III Medtech Acceleration Fund
BU
01:00aPOLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q2 2020
AQ
12:57aAXIS BANK : Plans to Raise Up to $2 Billion in Funds
DJ
12:50aDecision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to make an offer with regard to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd
TE
12:39aDORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
PU
12:35aFLATEX AG : record half-year and three-digit growth rates
EQ
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
2U.S. Commerce official resigns, viewed as moderating voice on China export issues
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries
5POLARCUS LTD : POLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q2 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group